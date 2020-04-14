1  of  17
Closings and Delays
Bethel United Methodist - Spartanburg City Of Seneca Ebenezer Baptist Church-West Union First Baptist Church of Campobello Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Lutheran Church of Our Saviour Oconee County Courthouse Sandy Springs Baptist Church Set Free Christian Fellowship Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC White Hall Independent Methodist Church Zoar United Methodist Church

Bond denied for suspect in 89-year-old Liberty woman’s homicide

Crime

by: WSPA

Posted: / Updated:

LIBERTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Liberty Police and Pickens County Sheriff’s Office held a briefing Tuesday to provide details on the murder of 89-year-old Margaret Alice Karr.

Thomas James Chapman
(Source: Pickens County Sheriff’s Office)

Police Chief Adam Gilstrap said late Saturday night into Sunday morning suspect, Thomas James Chapman, of Liberty, broke into the home on Mills Avenue, stole from the victim and sexually assaulted her. According to arrest warrants, Chapman strangled Karr during the assault and she was severely injured.

According to Gilstrap, Chapman then left the residence before returning to Karr’s home with a knife and slitting her throat.

Chapman is charged with murder, first degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of first degree burglary, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and larceny. He was denied bond Tuesday morning.

Investigators say Chapman was identified as a potential suspect during a canvas of the neighborhood after Karr’s body was discovered on Easter. No other arrests are expected at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories