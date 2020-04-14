Bond denied for suspect in 89-year-old Liberty woman’s homicide

LIBERTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Liberty Police and Pickens County Sheriff’s Office held a briefing Tuesday to provide details on the murder of 89-year-old Margaret Alice Karr.

Thomas James Chapman

(Source: Pickens County Sheriff’s Office)

Police Chief Adam Gilstrap said late Saturday night into Sunday morning suspect, Thomas James Chapman, of Liberty, broke into the home on Mills Avenue, stole from the victim and sexually assaulted her. According to arrest warrants, Chapman strangled Karr during the assault and she was severely injured.

According to Gilstrap, Chapman then left the residence before returning to Karr’s home with a knife and slitting her throat.

Chapman is charged with murder, first degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of first degree burglary, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and larceny. He was denied bond Tuesday morning.

Investigators say Chapman was identified as a potential suspect during a canvas of the neighborhood after Karr’s body was discovered on Easter. No other arrests are expected at this time.