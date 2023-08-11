WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested on Friday when deputies said he hit his ex-girlfriend and attempted to take her dog.

Brandon Lysle Vanblarcom, 37, was arrested early Friday morning on charges of burglary and domestic violence.

According to the sheriff’s office, at around 3:54 a.m., a sheriff’s deputy responded to a home on Brookwood Drive near Seneca in regards to a fight. At the scene the deputy reportedly met Vanblarcom and his ex-girlfriend, who appeared to be injured.

The sheriff’s office said Vanblarcom went into his ex-girlfriend’s home without her permission in an attempt to take a dog which Vanblarcom said belonged to him.

Vanblarcom allegedly attempted to take another dog which did not belong to him and assaulted the woman, the sheriff’s office said.

Vanblarcom was booked into the Oconee County jail and is awaiting a bond hearing.