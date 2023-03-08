OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office charged a man Monday following his arrest in two burglary investigations.

According to the sheriff’s office, the burglaries happened on November 11, 2022, and December 22, 2022, at the Lake Keowee Marina.

Deputies said 40-year-old Ismael Rodriguez Siens broke into the same houseboat, causing damage to the door, and stole two bottles of liquor in each incident.

Siens was charged with two counts of first-degree burglary, petit larceny and malicious injury to property.

Siens was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation.