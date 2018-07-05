Man accused of causing Days Inn fire in Union

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Tommy O'Shields

UNION, SC (WSPA) - A man has been arrested and accused of setting a fire caused by a broken gas line at a Union County hotel Wednesday morning.

Tommy Oshields, 47, is accused of damaging a main gas meter to the motel and setting the escaping gas on fire.

Warrant's say he was a guest staying at the motel.

He is charged with Arson 2nd degree and Malicious Injury to Fixture.

Union County Public Safety received a call on April 11 around 1:30 a.m. at the Days Inn on Touches Creek Circle, just off Highway 176.

Captain Kevin Powers of Union Public Safety says a small fire started, but was contained quickly.

The police report said an officer saw Oshields walking across the parking lot in his underwear and was holding the left side of his midsection.

An employee said she saw Oshields hitting the gas meter with a metal pole.

No one was hurt, but we're told one person was checked out as a precaution.

The hotel was evacuated for about an hour and visitors were allowed back in.