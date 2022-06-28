SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man accused of killing one and injuring another in a downtown Spartanburg shooting turned himself in Tuesday afternoon.

We previously reported Dearrius Lynell Bobo was fatally shot on May 21 around 2:10 a.m. on Magnolia Street. He died at the scene.

Another victim was injured during the shooting and was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle before police arrived.

The Spartanburg Police Department has named 33-year-old Tyson Maurice Thompson a person of interest then later suspect in this case.

Police said Thompson turned himself in at 5:30 pm. He was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center for murder, attempted murder and weapons charges.