SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man accused of shooting his girlfriend in the leg Wednesday morning has been charged with attempted murder in Spartanburg.

According to the Spartanburg Police Department, officers responded to the Ambulatory Surgery Center in reference to a shooting.

Once on the scene, officers spoke with a woman who said after having a conversation with her boyfriend, Ricky Rector, 56, she went outside to the porch and he followed her.

The victim told police while out on the porch, Rector pulled the trigger the first time, but the gun just clicked, so he pulled the trigger again and shot her in the left leg.

As officers were speaking with the victim at the hospital, other officers were responding to the residence in the 600 block of Clinchfield Street to locate Rector.

When officers arrived at the residence, they located the gun Rector used to shoot the victim and placed him into custody.

Rector was charged with attempted murder.

He is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.