Man accused of stealing $700k from HOA funds in Greenville Co., deputies say

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A former Upstate property manager turned himself in Wednesday after being accused of stealing more $700,000 from various homeowners associations.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office started an investigation on October 1 after the Stonehaven housing community reported money was missing from HOA funds, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Nicholas Galipeau, 39, owner of Commercial Management Company LLC, had been entrusted to manage the HOA.

7 News previously reported the Morning Mist, Dunwoody Oaks and Stonehaven subdivisions were missing HOA funds.

Investigators said Galipeau stole funds from 10 separate communities over the past three years.

Galipeau has been charged with 10 counts of breach of trust more than $2000 but less than $10,000, according to the Greenville County Detention Center. He is being held on a $20,000 bond.

