Man airlifted to hospital following stabbing in Gaffney, woman faces charges

by: WSPA Staff

Kayla Terrell Ash (Source: Cherokee County Detention Center)

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Gaffney Police Department officials said a man was stabbed in the chest Tuesday afternoon in Gaffney.

Police said the stabbing happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Cherokee Avenue during an argument.

The man was airlifted from Spartanburg Regional Hospital to Charlotte Medical Center, police said. His condition is unknown at this time.

Kayla Terrell Ash, 25, has been charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. She was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center.

