ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he failed to appear in court for a previous gun charge.
Police said 19-year-old Damon Tyriq Smith, Jr. was taken into custody for the following order for arrest charges:
- Carrying a concealed gun
- Failure to heed lights and siren
- Resist, delay, obstruct
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Window tint violation
- Unsafe movement
- Two counts of no operator’s license
- Operate vehicle with no Insurance
- Drive motor vehicle with no registration
Police said they located Smith near Granada Street around 10 p.m.
Officers said he was previously arrested on March 3rd for illegally carrying a concealed handgun with a drum magazine.
Smith was released on a $5,000 bond.