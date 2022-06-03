ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he failed to appear in court for a previous gun charge.

Police said 19-year-old Damon Tyriq Smith, Jr. was taken into custody for the following order for arrest charges:

  • Carrying a concealed gun
  • Failure to heed lights and siren
  • Resist, delay, obstruct
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Window tint violation
  • Unsafe movement
  • Two counts of no operator’s license
  • Operate vehicle with no Insurance
  • Drive motor vehicle with no registration

Police said they located Smith near Granada Street around 10 p.m.

Officers said he was previously arrested on March 3rd for illegally carrying a concealed handgun with a drum magazine.

Smith was released on a $5,000 bond.