ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he failed to appear in court for a previous gun charge.

Police said 19-year-old Damon Tyriq Smith, Jr. was taken into custody for the following order for arrest charges:

Carrying a concealed gun

Failure to heed lights and siren

Resist, delay, obstruct

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Window tint violation

Unsafe movement

Two counts of no operator’s license

Operate vehicle with no Insurance

Drive motor vehicle with no registration

Police said they located Smith near Granada Street around 10 p.m.

Officers said he was previously arrested on March 3rd for illegally carrying a concealed handgun with a drum magazine.

Smith was released on a $5,000 bond.