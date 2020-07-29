Man arrested after robbing church in Batman costume, deputies say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies said a man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly robbing a church in a stolen Batman costume.

According to the incident report, deputies responded to Church at The Mill, located at 4455 Anderson Mill Road in Moore, Saturday afternoon for a reported burglary.

When deputies arrived on scene, the church’s pastor told them someone stole computers and office equipment from one of their administration buildings.

The pastor told deputies he thought one of the windows had been left unlocked and that was how the burglar got inside of the building.

7 News spoke with the Anderson Mill Baptist Church associate pastor about the incident Monday and got a look at their surveillance video.

In the surveillance video from Thursday night, a man is seen going from room to room gathering equipment. The man then finds a Batman costume in one of the offices, puts it on and continues to gather equipment.

Sheriff’s office officials said their property crimes investigators were able to identify the burglar to be Dalton Alexander Lazurick, 25, of Robuck.

Lazurick has been charged with grand larceny and second degree burglary. He was booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center where he was held on a $1000 bond.