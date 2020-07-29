Man arrested following deadly shooting in store parking lot in Lumberton

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Xavier Green (Source: Florence Co. Detention Center)

LUMBERTON, N.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man wanted in the shooting deaths last week of two women in the parking lot of a store has been arrested in his hometown, police in North Carolina said Tuesday.

Xavier Joseph Kenneth Green, 25, of Florence, South Carolina, was taken into custody on Tuesday by Florence police, the Lumberton Police Department said in a news release.

Green was wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of Kayla Kyle, 32, and Kimberly Hunt, 41, . The women were shot and killed last Friday after a man fired into vehicles that were backing out of parking spaces outside of a Family Dollar store in Lumberton.

