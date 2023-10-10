ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A months-long investigation led to the arrest of an Upstate man.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies began investigating in May of 2023.

During the investigation, the Special Victims Unit learned that Shawn Sills was engaged in several inappropriate conversations online with children.

He has been charged with criminal solicitation of a minor and disseminating obscene material to a person under 18.

He is currently being held in the Anderson County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.