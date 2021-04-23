Man arrested for firearm and drugs, Asheville PD says

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department said a man was arrested after they found he was in possession of drugs.

Police said they seized 2.5 grams of powder cocaine, 1.9 grams of crack cocaine and a Glock handgun.

Destin Malik Irby, 24, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed gun, possession with intent to sell/distribute schedule II, felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, police said.

Irby was released on a $20,000 bond.

