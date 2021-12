RUTHERFORD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested for murder in Rutherford County, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

We previously reported the sheriff’s office was searching for Nicholas Dewayne Smith who was involved in a homicide investigation on Dec. 9 in Lake Lure.

The sheriff’s office has arrested Smith for the murder of Reginald “Randy” Vess.