CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly apartment shooting in Clemson.

We previously reported that officers responded Saturday at 12:39 a.m. to reports of a shooting.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found Logan Nathanial Markis Williams, 21, of Anderson with a gunshot wound.

According to the Clemson Police Department, police began following up on leads.

Probable cause obtained an arrest warrant for Khalill Rahsaun Smith, 23, of Anderson by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. SLED contacted Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office in locating Smith.

Deputies responded to the 1100 block of Maryland Avenue to locate Smith.

According to the incident report, Smith was asleep inside the house. While deputies were putting a plan together to enter the house, Smith walked out the front door.

Smith was arrested without incident.

He was charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Smith is currently being held in the Anderson County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

This investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (864) 624-2014.