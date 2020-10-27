Man assaulted after refusing to give suspect money, Asheville Police investigating

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man was assaulted Monday night after he was approached for money.

Police said the incident happened at about 11 p.m. on Merrimon Avenue, which is located north of downtown.

According to the police department, the victim was approached by a man who asked him for money. When he refused, the man hit the victim in the head with a metal object. The man’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

Police said the suspect is a short, white man with long brown hair. He was described to have some facial hair. He was also carrying a metal cane.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to contact the police department at (828) 252-1110.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Greenville Triumph Game
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories