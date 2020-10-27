Man assaulted after refusing to give suspect money, Asheville Police investigating

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man was assaulted Monday night after he was approached for money.

Police said the incident happened at about 11 p.m. on Merrimon Avenue, which is located north of downtown.

According to the police department, the victim was approached by a man who asked him for money. When he refused, the man hit the victim in the head with a metal object. The man’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

Police said the suspect is a short, white man with long brown hair. He was described to have some facial hair. He was also carrying a metal cane.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to contact the police department at (828) 252-1110.