Man in custody after barricading self inside trailer in Greenville Co., sheriff’s office says

UPDATE: Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man, who reportedly barricaded himself in a trailer on Dixie Circle Tuesday morning following a domestic incident, has been taken into custody.

A K9 officer helped apprehend the suspect.

The man was then taken to an area hospital to be check out, which is protocol whenever a K9 is involved.

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials SWAT team members have responded to a scene on Dixie Circle, where a man is reported to have barricaded himself inside a trailer.

According to Lt. Ryan Flood, a domestic incident occurred Tuesday morning and deputies went to serve a warrant.

The man then reportedly locked himself inside and SWAT members responded to the scene.

Flood said there is no reason to believe he is armed.

This is a developing story.