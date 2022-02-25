ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was charged following breaking and entering into an apartment in Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers responded to a report of a breaking and entering on Mounty Vernon Circle Thursday afternoon.

When they arrived, officers saw a broken window beside the door to the residence, APD said. Officers then located the victim and searched the apartment for the suspect.

Officers said video surveillance showed the suspect entering the residence and stealing two handguns and the victim’s vehicle. While the suspect was inside the residence, he discharged one of the handguns into the ceiling of the apartment. No one was injured.

The initial investigation led officers to identify the suspect as 42-year-old Ronald Francis, according to officials. Francis was located by officers in a nearby apartment and taken into custody and charged with the following crimes:

felonious breaking and entering and larceny from building

two counts of larceny of a firearm

discharge of a firearm into an occupied dwelling

larceny of a motor vehicle

damage to real property

damage to personal property

discharge of a firearm in city limits

APD said he was transported to the Buncombe County Detention Facility for booking, where he has a $150,000 secured bond.