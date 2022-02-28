GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with murder in a 2009 homicide cold case.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit said they obtained a murder warrant on 38-year-old Jeffery Ray Phillips in connection to the murder of Allison Southerland-Craine.

According to the sheriff’s office, Southerland-Craine, 24, was found dead around 8:40 p.m. on Aug. 7 under a bridge near Lakeside Road. She suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries. Due to the lack of leads in the initial investigation, the case went cold.

Monday morning, investigators received a murder warrant on Phillips, who is currently in prison in Sullivan County, T.N. for an unrelated murder, officials said.

According to deputies, during the investigation, investigators learned that Phillips was a frequent cab driver for Southerland-Craine, and before her killing, she had expressed frustration that Phillips owed her money.

Although the motive is still under investigation, investigators tied Phillips to the murder after locating cell phone records, which led to his arrest, according to GCSO. Sheriff Hobart Lewis praised the unit’s efforts:

“This is a prime example of the vision we had for the unit coming to life, to bring resolve and justice for the family and friends who have tragically lost their loved ones. It is hard enough to lose someone you love, but having unanswered questions and their case go cold elevates the level of difficulty. I am so blessed to work alongside these dedicated investigators who work tirelessly in their pursuit of justice. We have so much more work to do, but this is another tremendous step in our agency’s pursuit of unwavering commitment to solving cold case homicides.” Sheriff Hobart Lewis, Greenville County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office said Phillips is currently in the Sullivan County Detention Center where he is awaiting trial on the unrelated murder. However, GCSO has charged Phillips with murder.

This arrest marks the unit’s fifth solved case since it was founded in August 2020, officials said. There are roughly 90 active cold cases dating back to 1967.