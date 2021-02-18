Man charged in crash that killed SC teacher in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged in connection to a crash that killed an Upstate teacher last week.

We previously reported the crash happened on Feb. 10 following an officer-involved chase on E. Blackstock Road.

The sheriff’s office said the deputy stopped his pursuit of the suspect due to “the driver’s reckless driving and excessive speed, the time of day, the heavy traffic in the area and the approaching school zone.”

Officers then found the suspect, Andres Antonio Barron, 28, had been involved in a “violent” crash with another vehicle on E. Blackstock Road near Dawkins Middle School.

The coroner’s office said the other driver, Jessica Ruth Munyon, 36, of Moore, died at the scene.

Barron has been charged with reckless homicide failure to stop for blue lights resulting in death, driving under suspension, failure to return driver’s license after notice of suspension, operating vehicle which is not registered and licensed, use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued, according to SLED. He was booked at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

According to a SLED background check, Barron was charged with DUI back in May 2020. He also faced a drug charge in Feb. 2020 and multiple charges for giving alcohol to a minor in Dec. 2012.

“I wanted the guy to go to jail that night,” Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said. “I’m still really sorry that this sweet lady lost her life. This family has been just torn up and you can’t ever put that back. It’s very tragic, so we have been praying for the family and all the people who knew this sweet lady. She didn’t deserve to die that way, that’s for sure.”

Munyon’s friends told 7 News she was on her way to pick up her daughter from school when the crash happened.

“I know people say this all the time when people die, but there was definitely nobody like her,” Munyon’s friend Gillian Bergeron said.

Munyon was a teacher at South Carolina Whitmore School.

“She was a great teacher. She took her job so seriously, but she was so much more,” Munyon’s friend Jeanine Cafaro said. “She was a great wife, she was a great mother, she was a great friend. She was really unique, and she was hilarious.”

Munyon’s neighborhood will be hosting a porch light vigil in her memory on Saturday, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.