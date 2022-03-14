GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was charged in a fatal hit-and-run in Greenville Monday.

According to the Greenville Police Department, the 32-year-old Chavious Jackson turned himself in.

We previously reported on March 7, officers with the investigation a fatal hit-and-run, where a vehicle hit a pedestrian at the intersection of Mauldin Road and South Pleasantburg Drive. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 27-year-old Elijah William Bartholow.

Jackson was charged with hit-and-run, resulting in death, officers said.