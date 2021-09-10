Man charged with murder in Oconee Co. shooting on Padgett St.

Braxton Earl has been charged with murder in Oconee Co. (Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

OCONEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested in connection to a Padgett St. shooting in Oconee Co.

Braxton Earl, 27, was charged with the murder of Richard Dennis Keese on Sept. 9, deputies say.

We previously reported Oconee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at about 11:50 p.m. on Aug. 31 to Padgett Street in regards to initial reports of a disturbance.

Oconee Co. deputies said they found a man lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound. Deputies, as well as an officer from the Seneca Police Department and paramedics, attempted life-saving measures on Keese, however, he died on the scene.

Deputies say Earl is in the custody of the Oconee County Detention Center without bond.

