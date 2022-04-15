NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested following a shooting that left a woman in a ditch.

According to Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Henry Khalik Richardson of Newberry was charged Wednesday with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Deputies said a woman called around 10 p.m. Sunday to report being shot. The police arrived in the Helena area near the intersection of Brown Chapel Road and Drayton Street.

Deputies found the woman in a ditch with multiple gunshot wounds to the torso according to the sheriff’s office. Officials have not determined if the victim was shot at the scene or placed there.

Deputies, EMS and Newberry County Rescue performed life-saving measures, then took the woman to the hospital. Investigators said the woman was able to communicate about the shooting incident.

This was a vicious attack on the victim who was able to remain calm and call 911 from her cell phone to get help. Sheriff Lee Foster, Newberry County Sheriff’s Office

Richardson was booked into the Newberry County Detention Center, deputies said.