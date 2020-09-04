Man cleared in great aunt’s death, new suspect faces charges

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials said new evidence found in a death investigation cleared one man’s name and charged another.

7 News previously reported Georgia Francis Mattison, 93, was found dead in her home on Merlocke Drive back on July 5. Police said she had several cuts on her neck and her death was ruled a homicide.

Mattison’s great nephew Joel Corey Brown, 42, was originally charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

After further investigation, officers found finger and palm prints on a broken window, the window screen and pieces of glass in kitchen. The prints were found to be a positive match for Jevon Kenneth Carter, police said.

Police said Brown has been cleared of the charges.

Carter has been charged with murder, first degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.