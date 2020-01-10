Man dies at hospital following shooting at Piney Mountain Park in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died early Friday morning following a shooting at a park in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded at about 12:27 a.m. to North Greenville Hospital for a report of someone with a gunshot wound.

The man died at the hospital from his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the shooting happened at Piney Mountain Park, located at 510 Worley Road.

Details are limited at this time.

We will update this story as information becomes available.