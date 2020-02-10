1  of  3
Man dies following shooting at Hillcrest Apts. in Asheville, homicide investigation underway

by: WSPA Staff

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police have been investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one man dead.

According to police, officers responded Sunday at about 8:40 p.m. to Hillcrest Apartments for a reported gunshot wound.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Jailyn Dumari Morton, 24, of Asheville, had been shot. He was taken to Mission Hospital, where he died from his injuries, according to the police department.

The police department’s criminal investigation section has identified multiple persons of interest, police said. Detectives will continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the police department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe CrimeStoppers at (828) 255-5050. Callers may remain anonymous.

