Man dies following shooting at QT on Reidville Rd. in Spartanburg Co.

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office officials said a man died following a shooting Tuesday night at a convivence store.

The coroner’s office said the shooting happened at the QuikTrip, located at 2313 Reidville Road.

The coroner’s office said Russell David Berry, Sr., 58, of Duncan, was shot in the torso and taken to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Berry died Wednesday at about 1:46 a.m. during surgery.

Berry’s death has been ruled as a homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

The coroner’s office and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate.

