GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a man was shot and killed Sunday evening in Greer.

The coroner’s office said a man was shot at least once and died at about 7 p.m. in the 100 block of North Buncombe Road.

An autopsy will be performed on Monday to help determine the cause and the manner of the man’s death.

The coroner’s office and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate.

We will update this story as information becomes available.