Coroner rules man’s death as homicide following incident in Clinton

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An incident in Clinton resulted in the death of a Laurens County man Thursday night.

According to the coroner’s office, the incident happened on Leesville Church Road around 7:25 p.m. The victim, 65-year-old Marlon Brando Johnson, was taken to a local hospital for treatment but later died from his injuries.

The coroner’s office said Johnson’s death has been ruled a homicide. He died from blunt force trauma. The toxicology report is still pending.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an investigation is ongoing and charges in the case are pending.