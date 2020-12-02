Man faces 5 charges involving a minor in Buncombe Co., deputies say

Cordero Candia (Source: Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Office)

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man has been charged for five crimes involving a minor.

Cordero Candia has been charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of first-degree exploitation of a minor, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant for Candia’s phone and recovered videos of the alleged incidents.

The sheriff’s office will continue to investigate. Deputies said additional charges may be forthcoming.

