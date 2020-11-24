Man faces attempted murder charges following stabbing on Patton Ave., Asheville Police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing Monday in the downtown area.

Police said officers responded just before 5 p.m. for a reported stabbing on Patton Avenue.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been stabbed multiple times in the throat and neck, police said. He was taken to Mission Hospital for emergency surgery. Police said Tuesday that he remains in critical but stable condition.

Officers spoke to witnesses and were able to locate the suspect, Larry Holmes, 40, of Asheville, several blocks away from the scene, police said.

After further investigation, officers learned Holmes and the victim had an argument in the 200 block of Patton Avenue and Holmes stabbed the victim multiple times, according to the police department.

Holmes has been charged with attempted first degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and inflicting serious injury. He is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond.