Man faces charges following attempted bank robbery in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man was arrested and charged Tuesday after an attempted bank robbery.

Police said officers responded at about 11 a.m. to a reported robbery at the TD Bank, located on Hendersonville Road.

When officers arrived on scene, employees said a man entered the bank and handed them a note demanding money, according to the police department. Employees told officers the man left the bank shortly after giving them the note.

APD was able to work with the Fletcher Police Department to locate and arrest 50-year-old David Carl Caputo of Asheville. He has been charged with attempted common law robbery. He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $3,000 secured bond.