Man faces charges following Nichol St. shooting in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged following the Nichol Street shooting in Greenville.

We previously reported that the shooting occurred on Nov. 13 and Jordan Scott Cirillo, 26, was pronounced dead on the scene by the Greenville County Corner’s Office.

According to the Greenville Police Department, Wakeim Devonte Dillard has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

GPD said Dillard was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds and was transported to the hospital.

After further investigation police said, statements from witnesses and investigators determined that Dillard came to the location to confront the Cirillo about an ongoing dispute, which led to an exchange of gunfire.

According to officials, Dillard has been discharged from the hospital and is currently being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.