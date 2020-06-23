Man faces child sex charge in Laurens Co.

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Laurens County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was charged following an incident with a child at a home in Laurens County.

The sheriff’s office said the incident happened at a home in Joanna with a child who was under the age of 10.

After an investigation that started back in May, Joe Thomas Whitmire, 73, of Laurens, was arrested on June 17 and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to the sheriff’s office. He was booked at the Johnson Detention Center.

“No child should ever have to go through something like this,” Sheriff Don Reynolds said. “The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office will always fight to ensure that children are safe. When such despicable acts do happen, we will always strive to make sure justice is served. If you have been affected by the actions of this individual, I encourage you to reach out to us so that we can see to it that he is held accountable for his actions.”

Anyone with information about Whitmire is asked to call Investigator Kanipe (864) 984-4967 or CrimeStoppers (864) 68-CRIME.