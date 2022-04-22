OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Friday for a child sex crime in Oconee County.

According to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Department, 43-year-old Edward Arthur Gotham of Fair Play was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The sheriff’s department said the Uniform Patrol Division began an investigation on March 10 in regards to reports of Gotham inappropriately touching a child.

Evidence determined that Gotham touched the child between the time of June and November 2020 according to investigators. Investigator said the investigation only involves one victim.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing so details such as the location of the incident, the relationship between the suspect and victim and the victim’s sex and age will not be released in order to protect the victim’s identity.

Gotham was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center according to deputies. He was released on a $10,000 bond with the condition of wearing a monitoring device.