Man faces drug charges after deputies find more than half of a pound of meth

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office officials said a Georgia man was arrested Tuesday after officers found more than half of a pound of meth.

Buncombe County Anti-Crime Task Force and the Sheriff’s Community Enforcement Team officers arrested Richard David Przybylski, of Monroe, Georgia, on multiple felony charges after deputies seized 0.53 pounds of methamphetamine.

Deputies said detectives received information about a person of interest trafficking large amounts of meth into Buncombe County.

The sheriff’s office said an investigation led to the identification of Przybylski and a K9 unit helped with the arrest.

Przybylski has been charged with trafficking methamphetamine by possession, trafficking methamphetamine by transportation, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the purpose of selling controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond at the Buncombe County Detention Facility.

“Our Sheriff’s Deputies have taken a significant amount of methamphetamine off the streets of our community and I thank them for their dedicated work in pursuing individuals engaged in high-level trafficking in Buncombe County,” Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller said.