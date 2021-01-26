Man faces drug, gun charges after police find more than 15 grams of fentanyl in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man was arrested after officers found nearly 16 grams of fentanyl.

Police said Daton Tahvian Allen-Long was found to be in possession of a stolen semi-automatic handgun and 15.93 grams of suspected fentanyl.

Source: Asheville PD

Allen-Long has been charged with trafficking in opium/heroin by possession, trafficking in opium/heroin by transport, possession with intent to sell a Schedule II substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of a stolen firearm.

He was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center.