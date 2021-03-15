Man faces drug, gun charges following community tips, Asheville Police say

Crime

by: WSPA Staff

Hugh Ivon Kshon James (Source: APD)

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man was arrested after officers received multiple complaints from the community.

Police said Hugh Ivon Kshon James, 24, was arrested Friday and charged with felony possession of a firearm in violation of a domestic violence protection order, carrying a concealed gun, possession with intent to sell/distribute a schedule IV controlled substance, felony possession of a schedule VI controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

