ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Thursday following a traffic stop in Anderson.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the Uniform Patrol Division conducted a traffic stop on Highway 76 near Denver Road.

Deputies identified the driver as Osler A Aguilar Martinez.

Deputies said, during the stop, 482.6 grams of cocaine and two handguns were found.

Guns and Drugs Found in Traffic Stop (Source: ACSO)

Martinez was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

He was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center.