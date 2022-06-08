ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Thursday following a traffic stop in Anderson.
The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the Uniform Patrol Division conducted a traffic stop on Highway 76 near Denver Road.
Deputies identified the driver as Osler A Aguilar Martinez.
Deputies said, during the stop, 482.6 grams of cocaine and two handguns were found.
Martinez was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a firearm.
He was booked into the Anderson County Detention Center.