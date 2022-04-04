SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing multiple charges after a crime spree in Spartanburg County in March.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Samuel Olen McClain, 65, is being charged in connection to three incidents that happened on March 30.

The sheriff’s office said the Inman Police Department responded to an attempted armed robbery at the Truist Bank on the Asherville Highway around 4:45 p.m.

According to the bank teller, McClain passed a note asking for money but the teller did not give him the money so he fled the scene in a blue Dodge Dakota.

McClain left the bank and went to the Briar Patch gas state on Goodjoin Road in Campobello, deputies said. He pumped $56.84 worth of gas, did not pay for it and left.

The sheriff’s office said McClain then drove to the Redi Mart on Hwy 357 in Lyman, parked his car at the gas pumps then walked into the store.

According to SCSO, he presented a note to the clerk that said “give me the money, be quiet, don’t get hurt.” The clerk told McClain that she was not alone and he stated that he didn’t care.

Deputies said the clerk reached for the panic alarm and McClain ran to his truck and left the property.

McClain was charged with two counts of attempted armed robbery and petit larceny (enhanced), according to SCSO.

The sheriff’s office said McClain has an extensive criminal history that dates back to 1979. He has done two 20 year sentences in prison for armed robberies and accessory to homicide.