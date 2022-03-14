MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was charged with multiple charges in connection to a McDowell County shooting.
According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, on March 9, 23-year-old Nikalus Cain Hare, of Marion, deputies responded to Greenlee Road and Hidden View Loop for multiple reports of a domestic disturbance with gunshots.
Deputies located and arrested Hare at his residence, the sheriff’s office said. After searching his camper, they found numerous firearms including a handgun believed to be used by Hare during the incident. A female victim was found unharmed.
Hare was charged with the following, according to deputies:
- felonious assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill
- possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- going armed to the terror of the public
MCSO said he remains in custody on a $50,000 secured bond.