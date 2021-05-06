Man faces multiple drug charges in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Wednesday after police said neighbors were concerned about drug activity in an Asheville community.

After further investigation, Asheville Police Department said Cedric Quentin Reaves was charged with:

  • trafficking level III fentanyl by possession
  • trafficking level I cocaine by transport
  • trafficking level I cocaine by possession
  • trafficking level II methamphetamine by transport
  • trafficking level II methamphetamine by possession
  • trafficking level III fentanyl by transport
  • 5 counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, distribute within 1,000 feet of a park
  • possession with intent to manufacture, sell, distribute schedule VI
  • possession with intent to manufacture, sell, distribute schedule II cocaine
  • possession with intent to manufacture, sell, distribute schedule II meth
  • possession with intent to manufacture, sell, distribute schedule I MDMA/ecstasy
  • possession with intent to manufacture, sell, distribute schedule I fentanyl
  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • resist, delay, or obstruct

During the arrest, officers seized 6.2 ounces of suspected fentanyl, 10.5 ounces of methamphetamine, 2.8 ounces of crack cocaine, 47 MDMA (ecstasy) pills and $21,350, according to the police.

Reaves is in jail on a $600,000 secured bond.

