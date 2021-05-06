Man faces multiple drug charges in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Wednesday after police said neighbors were concerned about drug activity in an Asheville community.
After further investigation, Asheville Police Department said Cedric Quentin Reaves was charged with:
- trafficking level III fentanyl by possession
- trafficking level I cocaine by transport
- trafficking level I cocaine by possession
- trafficking level II methamphetamine by transport
- trafficking level II methamphetamine by possession
- trafficking level III fentanyl by transport
- 5 counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, distribute within 1,000 feet of a park
- possession with intent to manufacture, sell, distribute schedule VI
- possession with intent to manufacture, sell, distribute schedule II cocaine
- possession with intent to manufacture, sell, distribute schedule II meth
- possession with intent to manufacture, sell, distribute schedule I MDMA/ecstasy
- possession with intent to manufacture, sell, distribute schedule I fentanyl
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- resist, delay, or obstruct
During the arrest, officers seized 6.2 ounces of suspected fentanyl, 10.5 ounces of methamphetamine, 2.8 ounces of crack cocaine, 47 MDMA (ecstasy) pills and $21,350, according to the police.
Reaves is in jail on a $600,000 secured bond.