Man faces multiple drug charges in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Wednesday after police said neighbors were concerned about drug activity in an Asheville community.

After further investigation, Asheville Police Department said Cedric Quentin Reaves was charged with:

trafficking level III fentanyl by possession

trafficking level I cocaine by transport

trafficking level I cocaine by possession

trafficking level II methamphetamine by transport

trafficking level II methamphetamine by possession

trafficking level III fentanyl by transport

5 counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, distribute within 1,000 feet of a park

possession with intent to manufacture, sell, distribute schedule VI

possession with intent to manufacture, sell, distribute schedule II cocaine

possession with intent to manufacture, sell, distribute schedule II meth

possession with intent to manufacture, sell, distribute schedule I MDMA/ecstasy

possession with intent to manufacture, sell, distribute schedule I fentanyl

possession of drug paraphernalia

resist, delay, or obstruct

During the arrest, officers seized 6.2 ounces of suspected fentanyl, 10.5 ounces of methamphetamine, 2.8 ounces of crack cocaine, 47 MDMA (ecstasy) pills and $21,350, according to the police.

Reaves is in jail on a $600,000 secured bond.