Man faces multiple drug trafficking charges in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said a man was arrested Friday and has been charged with multiple drug trafficking charges.

Police said officers responded to Patton Avenue in west Asheville after receiving a complaint.

Officers arrested Matthew Alexander O’Kelley, 34, of Asheville, and charged him with trafficking in opium or heroin by transport, trafficking in opium or heroin by possession, possession with the intent to sell heroin, possession with intent to sell MDMA, possession with intent to sell cocaine, possession with intent to sell methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell suboxone, possession with intent to sell marijuana, felony possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

O’Kelley was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center, where he was held under a $100,000 secured bond.