Man faces murder charge in Nicholtown shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police arrested a man following a murder at an apartment complex Wednesday night.

Officers found Jerel Antonio Mansel, 29, of Greenville, at about 10:56 p.m. Wednesday laying in the parking lot of Forest View Apartments with a gunshot wound.

Greenville Police investigators found the shooting was not a random act and that Nicholas Jamar Dillard, 22, of Greenville, knew Mansel. Investigators learned that the shooting appeared to be an escalation of a conflict.

Police said the men shot at each other multiple times.

Mansel was shot in the chest , police said. Dillard was not injured.

Dillard has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

