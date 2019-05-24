Man faces murder charges following 2018 home invasion in Cherokee Co.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Daniel Vaughan Eaton (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Cherokee County, S.C. (WSPA) - Cherokee County deputies announced the arrest of a second suspect in a 2018 fatal home invasion.

The deadly home invasion happened at about 1:15 a.m. on August 9, 2018, in Blacksburg, deputies said.

The surviving victim told deputies that three men broke into the home and woke them up. She said that the men demanded to know where the dog, money and marijuana was located, according to the sheriff's office.

As the men were leaving the residence, one of the men shot at the victims twice, according to deputies.

Marshall Lyles Cooper, 26, of Blacksburg, was fatally shot and the 19-year-old Shelby, N.C. woman was shot in the arm.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, they had been looking for Daniel Vaughan Eaton, 19, since investigators were able to identify him in January.

Deputies said tracked Eaton to Maryland, where they were able to work with the Garret County Sheriff's Office to locate and arrest him.

Once Eaton has been returned to Cherokee County, he will be charged with murder, attempted murder, first degree burglary, armed robbery armed with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the sheriff's office.

Elijah Malik Thompson, 18, of Gaffney, was arrested last December and charged for his role during the break in.

The sheriff's office will continue to investigate these crimes.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the sheriff's office or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.