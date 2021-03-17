Man faces murder charges following shooting that left 2 dead on Cedar Lane Rd.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man has been charged in connection to a shooting that left two men dead back in September.

7 News previously reported two men — Timothy lee Crowe, 57, of Greenville, and Johnny Morgan, III, 19, of Spartanburg — were shot and killed on September 11, 2020 at the Hawk’s Landing Apartments, located at 1201 Cedar Lane Road.

Deputies said Joshua Isaiah Hillstock, 25, was arrested Tuesday in Spartanburg County.

After further investigation, officers learned Hillstock conspired with Morgan and at least one other person to rob Crowe, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said Hillstock, Morgan and the other person drove to the apartment complex where Crowe was located. Morgan got out of the vehicle and saw Crowe. At some point, Morgan and Crowe exchanged gunfire, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hillstock and the other suspect, who investigators are still working to identify, left the scene in the vehicle, deputies said.

Hillstock has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, armed robbery and criminal conspiracy. He was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center.