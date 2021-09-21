Man faces several armed robbery charges in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – An Asheville man has been charged with several armed robbery charges for incidents that occurred in Dec. 2020.

Samuel Lee Bair is in jail after being charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to Asheville Police Department.

Over a two-day period, Bair used a gun to attempt to rob several gas stations in West Asheville and a bank ATM. No one was injured as a result of these incidents.

He is being held on a $25,000 bond.