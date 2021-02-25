Man faces several charges after leading deputies on 2 separate chases in Westminster, deputies say

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man was arrested Wednesday after leading officers on two separate pursuits.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy from the Pro-Active Criminal Enforcement team saw the driver of a white Ford Explorer commit a traffic violation on Oak Creek Road near Fire Tower Road on Feb. 11 and attempted to perform a traffic stop.

The driver, later identified as Kenneth Charles Goss, 24, of Westminster, did not pull over, and a chase began. The chase ended near Blackjack Road after deputies lost sight of the SUV.

On Feb. 23, a deputy saw a silver Ford Ranger turn onto Tabor Road and noticed it did not have a license plate.

The deputy attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the driver, Goss, did not pull over. Deputies said Goss started to driver faster and drove into the opposite lane of travel. The deputy chased Goss onto Toccoa Highway, and a deputy from the P.A.C.E. team took over as the lead vehicle in pursuit.

The chase ended in the area of Jenkins Bridge Road near Beaver Pond Road after deputies lost sight of the truck.

Investigators later found the truck crashed into a metal farm gate in a pasture on Jenkins Bridge Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies then saw Goss running up the drive-way of a residence with a gun in his hand, deputies said. Officers chased after Goss, but they were not able to find him.

According to the sheriff’s office, Goss was arrested Wednesday at about 8:33 p.m. at a location on Rufus Land Road after investigators received information about his location.

He has been charged with two counts of failure to stop for a blue light, two counts of reckless driving, unlawful use of a tag, two counts of operating an unregistered vehicle, operating an uninsured vehicle, driving under suspension, malicious injury to personal property and unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to arrest warrants.

He is being held at the Oconee County Detention Center on a combined $23,727.50 surety bond.