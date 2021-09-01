Man faces several drugs charges in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Laurens County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on several drug charges on Aug. 26.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies executed search and arrest warrants with the SWAT team in the 1000 block of Bypass 127.
During the search, deputies and SWAT found:
- digital scales commonly used in the selling of illegal substances
- numerous torn portions of plastic bags commonly associated with the selling of illegal substances
- marijuana and marijuana derivative
- one firearm and ammunition
- ecstasy
- crack cocaine
- tablets containing an amount of heroin and/or fentanyl
- over $40,000 in cash
Travious Antwan Mims, of Laurens, was arrested and charged with the following:
- possession with intent to distribute cocaine, 2nd offense
- possession with intent to distribute MDMA or ecstasy, 2nd offense
- possession of marijuana- 2nd or subsequent offense
- possession with intent to distribute heroin/fentanyl