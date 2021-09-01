Man faces several drugs charges in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Laurens County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on several drug charges on Aug. 26.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies executed search and arrest warrants with the SWAT team in the 1000 block of Bypass 127.

During the search, deputies and SWAT found:

digital scales commonly used in the selling of illegal substances

numerous torn portions of plastic bags commonly associated with the selling of illegal substances

marijuana and marijuana derivative

one firearm and ammunition

ecstasy

crack cocaine

tablets containing an amount of heroin and/or fentanyl

over $40,000 in cash

Travious Antwan Mims, of Laurens, was arrested and charged with the following: