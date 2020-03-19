Man facing 46 months in prison for hitting a 71-year-old in the head with a metal pipe

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to hitting a 71-year-old man in the head with a metal pipe.

According to a release from U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray, U.S. District Judge Martain Reidinger sentenced Jonathan David Taylor to 46 months in prision and three years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a tribal elder.

Taylor pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm in Oct. 2019.

The release said the assault happened back in May 2019.

According to court documents, Taylor hit a 71-year-old man in the forehead. Court documents said the man was attempting to prevent Taylor from physically assaulting Taylor’s then-girlfriend.

The man was left with a large cut on the top of his head that required medical attention.

Court documents said Taylor and the victim are both enrolled members of the Easter Band of Cherokee Indians.

Taylor will have to serve his sentence without parole.